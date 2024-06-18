Gittings Photography (Gittings Photography)

Partner, Insurance Recovery

Blank Rome LLP

Mary Craig Calkins has over 35 years of experience in insurance recovery law, recovering hundreds of millions for entertainment clients. She serves as lead coverage counsel for high-profile networks, production companies and other entertainment brands, handling complex disputes involving D&O liability, media, natural disasters, IP, cybersecurity and more. Notably, she advises a major TV network on claims related to election fraud and defamation and an NFL team on insurance issues. Calkins also handles insurance for productions affected by catastrophes and pandemics. She is a past president of the American College of Coverage Counsel and holds leadership roles in the ABA. Recognized by Chambers USA since 2006, Calkins has received numerous awards, including “Top 10 Most Influential Insurance Policyholder Lawyer in California” by Business Today.