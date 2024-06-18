Partner & Chair of the Litigation Department

Glaser Weil

Patricia Glaser leads Glaser Weil’s litigation department, recognized nationally as a top trial attorney sought for high-stakes litigation. With a focus on business trial law, she advises Fortune 500 companies, major studios, real estate investors and high-profile entertainers. Glaser is acclaimed for her role in landmark entertainment cases, earning her consistent top rankings in California for commercial and media litigation. Prominent representations include MGM, Bill Nye “The Science Guy,” Miley Cyrus and Jeff Zucker. Recent highlights involve litigation with The Weinstein Company, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company. Her leadership has shaped Glaser Weil’s litigation department into a 40-attorney force. Glaser contributes to prominent arts organizations, serves on multiple boards and supports civil rights causes, showcasing her commitment to law and society.

