Stanton Stein

Partner and Head of Media & Entertainment Group

Russ August & Kabat

Stanton “Larry” Stein, as head of Russ August & Kabat’s media & entertainment group, provides comprehensive legal counsel to a diverse array of clients in the entertainment industry, including actors, writers, directors, musicians and production companies. Renowned for his groundbreaking work challenging studio accounting practices, he has reshaped industry standards, earning accolades such as being named a “Top Media and Entertainment Litigator” by Chambers USA and a “Legal Legend” by The Hollywood Reporter. Some of Stein’s notable representations include Drake, Simon Cowell, DJ Khaled and the estate of Donna Summer. A graduate of USC School of Law and a former adjunct professor of entertainment law at USC Gould School of Law and Stanford Law School, his expertise spans high-stakes litigation, contract negotiations and intellectual property matters.

