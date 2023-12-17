Moderator: Helya Askari, Executive Director of Sales Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing

Panelist: Dr. Maria Karvela, Co-Founder DnaNudge

Dr. Maria Karvela is a biologist, geneticist and leukemia researcher. As co-founder and chief scientific officer of DnaNudge, she created the world’s first database to map genetic traits to food, drink and skincare ingredients. Dr. Karvela is passionate about putting genetic testing technology into the hands of consumers and hopes to make a profound impact on public health by tackling chronic conditions such as obesity and Type II diabetes.

In this intimate conversation, the discussion explored how the U.K.-based company DnaNudge actually used new DNA technology to create a completely new sector in the consumer marketplace. DnaNudge is a rapid test that reads an individual’s DNA markers and then uses an app to guide the person to making ultra-personal choices designed to “nudge” the user toward healthier everyday choices. It’s technology that can be used at the grocery store, the cosmetics counter or anywhere where lifestyle choices are made.

VIDEO | 39:20 Establishing Brand Authority

VIDEO | 24:10 Revolutionary Technology, Changing Consumer Habits

Shared Insights from the Event

Dr. Maria Karvela: My background is in medical genetics and my specialty is in chronic myeloid leukemia. When I met Chris Toumazou, who is a Regius professor of biomedical engineering at Imperial College London and a pioneer of rapid genetic testing, we realized we are both very passionate about prevention. It’s much easier to prevent a disease rather than to manage it when it’s manifested, and we are passionate about bringing medical grade credible technologies into the retail world and give the power back to the consumer. What we’re trying to do is prevent diseases like obesity, diabetes or cardiovascular diseases because they are global threats against human health. Our company, our mission with DnaNudge is to make health personal, to make it accessible, to make it affordable and give tools for the consumer to make the right shopping choices in daily life.

Helya Askari: So you started the company in 2015, after developing the technology for home DNA testing. What is the full consumer journey, from the DNA testing to then getting your results and then using it to be able to buy products - can you explain how that works?

Dr. Karvela: First of all, we do the DNA test and it’s pain-free. So it’s an at-home test, just a quick swab at the inner side of the cheek. You take the swab and you place it in the cartridge , and this is where all the magic happens. The cartridge replaces big labs with big machines and trained staff like myself, who know how to do DNA testing. The results happen at home, in front of you. Once the test finishes - and the test takes place in front of you, you don’t send it somewhere, it’s an on-the-spot test. The results are encrypted. So, literally anyone can do this test.

Askari: And then the DnaNudge app gives you your personalized information?

Dr. Karvela: Yes, we have one for skincare, and we have another one for nutrition. The two are very similar, but the one thing that changes is the microchip array. One part is interchangeable and here we put all the biomarkers needed for the specific test. In nutrition, we put biomarkers on the assessed genetic risk. Or diabetes, obesity, cholesterol and hypertension. And in skincare, we assess things related to skin health and skin aging, such as collagen, degradation, photo aging, hydration, fine lines, wrinkles and so on.

Askari: So it helps you make decisions that can better inform your health and your lifestyle, it is revolutionary! And what do you hope for, for DnaNudge? What do you see as the ideal world in 10 to 20 years? What would it look like?

Dr. Karvela: My dream? Well, I’ll be greedy and I’ll say change. To change the future of shopping. Why not? We need preventative technologies in the real world and we need consumers to drive them. So my dream would be to be able to empower consumers. So they can make the most personalized decisions in order to support their health. For themselves, and the ones that they love - and all live a healthier and better life.

Askari: It’s available in the U.K. and Australia, when can we expect it to arrive in the United States?

Dr. Karvela: We will be here mid-next year.

