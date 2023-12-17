Inside Phonexa’s Unwavering Commitment to Empowering Women in Tech

In a world where gender diversity in the tech industry remains a pressing concern, Phonexa is leading the charge to empower its workforce and redefine the status quo by driving a seismic shift in the tech landscape, championing a platform for women to thrive.

Take me, for example. I am an Armenian American immigrant, a mother and a woman with a finance background, and now I’m the CEO of Phonexa, a performance marketing automation software company with global headquarters in the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine and Canada.

My career shift happened over two years ago when Phonexa’s founder and then-CEO David Gasparyan told me about his decision to promote me from CFO to CEO. I was only 30 years old at the time.

The paradigm shift meant incredibly new and exciting growth opportunities and responsibilities and the need to be and do better every single day. But most of all, it meant that I needed to lead a staff of over 200 employees by the example of authenticity and strong leadership.

The transition wasn’t easy. It required a lot of conversation and self-reflection to understand what it takes to drive a company forward.

It wasn’t about sales, partnerships or strategy. We’d already solidified a strong foundation for that. A big mission of mine was to keep everyone on the same page, growing, thriving and feeling heard.

Company culture played a huge role in this. Just like David had believed in my leadership, I had to do the same for my team. We didn’t make growth about male or female leadership, but instead, we cultivated an atmosphere where team members could tap into their physiological and neurological strengths and complement each other through their experiences. What does that look like, you may ask? We embraced the diverse and inherent cognitive abilities and differences in men and women.

As a Stanford study suggests, men tend to be more analytical and rational; women have more of an empathetic and intuitive edge. Women also excel with their verbal abilities when it comes to reading comprehension and writing, while men are considered better problem solvers and multi-taskers.

Why does any of this even matter?

My experience is just a small sample of our company’s unique approach and philosophy to creating a harmonious workplace for everyone to flourish.

David didn’t promote me because I had extensive experience in leading software companies. He promoted me because I knew how to drive balance and work with my male counterparts in ways that would create a balance that worked.

We’ve since closed the gender gap in more ways than imaginable, actively contributing to the transformation of not only our organization but the communities around us and the tech industry at large. Our entire staff and female employees alike benefit from mentorship programs, professional development initiatives and internal networking opportunities. By fostering this environment, we accelerate and enhance leadership skills across the board.

We’ve seen them grow as a result, myself included, as I was named CEO of the Year during the 2023 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards hosted by the L.A. Times B2B Publishing. Our CFO Mara Garcia and Corporate Counsel Tina Ansaripour have both been recognized by the Los Angeles Times for their leadership and accomplishments, and our CIO Liana Tonoyan has been honored by the U.S. Department of Defense for being a Patriot Employer.

These trailblazing women are among many who bring diverse skills and expertise to the table, challenging stereotypes and proving that gender isn’t a barrier to success in tech. Their collective achievements inspire aspiring female professionals to pursue their passions and reach new heights. As for me, I’ve joined groups such as the Forbes Business Council, Women of Martech, Women of Email and CHIEF in order to gain new insight and share my learnings with the team.

Phonexa has done its part too, and I want to share some of the highlights as a source of inspiration for my peers to consider in their quest of paving a path to pay it forward.

Our company has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives to support women in tech by collaborating with Google and #IAmRemarkable, a global movement dedicated to breaking down barriers and challenging gender biases. Through workshops and interactive sessions, we empowered women from underrepresented groups to develop self-confidence, amplify their achievements and shatter glass ceilings.

We also actively partner with organizations and events that champion women in tech. During Glendale Tech Week over the last two years, we’ve gathered female leaders across the tech and media industries at our headquarters to share insights and experiences with a broader audience.

At Phonexa, we firmly believe in advocating gender equality and creating opportunities for women to thrive. Our culture embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and community, ensuring that talented women are provided with equal opportunities to succeed in their tech careers.

Phonexa’s global executive team features eight women from different cultures and backgrounds. Our mission is based on a commitment to cultivating a supportive work environment. We’ve worked toward creating a nurturing ecosystem where women at Phonexa can flourish and fly. And the commitment constantly continues, with Phonexa creating a brighter future where contributions from women are celebrated and recognized on equal footing.

In pursuing a more inclusive tech industry, we aim to always stand at the forefront, inspiring a new generation of women to break barriers, shatter stereotypes of leadership and truly own their seats and positions with all that comes with being a woman.

Lilit Davtyan CEO Phonexa

