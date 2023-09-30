Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards

The 2023 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, taking place at The Beverly Hilton on November 7 at 8:15 a.m., is a full-day event commencing with a series of dynamic panel discussions and culminating in a dinner and awards program. The honors will recognize accomplished female leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations across Los Angeles County.

Throughout the morning and afternoon, panel discussions will showcase top business leaders with diverse backgrounds. These discussions aim to inspire, empower, and enlighten the audience on wide-ranging topics (subject to change):

Confidence to Capital

Women are confident enough to start their own businesses, but why are they less confident when it comes to applying for funding? Our speakers will discuss best practices and funding opportunities for businesses that may not qualify for traditional loans.

Doing Well by Doing Good

Companies are seeing the importance of giving back and creating guiding principles and authentic strategies that consider the greater good. This panel will share how they have been able to integrate corporate social responsibility into their businesses in a meaningful way.

Establishing Brand Authority

How can women business owners establish a brand authority that resonates with their consumers? The panel will discuss the methods and practices that are most effective and have helped women get their message across that is both authentic and sustainable.

Game Changers

Hear from an outstanding group of women who have been able to disrupt and impact an industry as well as those who have helped advise them on making their visions a reality.

Innovation to Impact: Building a Stronger Future through Female Mentorship

No matter the career stage you’re in, establishing a mentorship with a female leader can be vital to overcoming challenges. Speakers will share lessons learned as well as tips and tricks for excelling and advancing in the workplace.

Network, Community, and Reciprocity

The power of your network can often serve as your strongest asset. This panel will discuss the best methods to build and leverage your network to open up new opportunities.

Check back for more panels as they are added…

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our confirmed speakers:



Lilit Davtyan, Phonexa

Christine Duque, IBM

Jing Gao, Fly by Jing

Jill Griffin

Melissa McGuire, Google

Candace Nelson, Pizzana & Sprinkles Cupcakes

Rea Ann Silva, Beautyblender

Renata Simril, LA84 Foundation and Play Equity Fund

Anastasia Soare, Anastasia of Beverly Hills

Julie Uhrman, Angel City Football Club

Alli Webb, DryBar

Jen Wei, Belkin International

And more to come!

The Art of the Hollywood Side Hustle*

Special Panel Presented by the Los Angeles Times

Some of the industry’s biggest actors have turned their sights on new business ventures outside of Hollywood. Sure, they still act, write, direct and produce, but these savvy stars are also entrepreneurs, launching businesses in the worlds of beauty, home, food, spirits and clothing. What’s caused the proliferation of these side gigs in the last few years? Why have they seemingly become the norm? And are they here to stay?

Moderator: Amy Kaufman, Los Angeles Times

Speakers:

Uzo Aduba, Meynon Media and Angel City Football Club

Sarah Hyland, Sourse

Molly Sims, Something Happy Productions and YSE Beauty

Ashley Tisdale, Frenshe

* Panel and participants are programmed by L.A. Times editorial staff. Selections and topic are made independent of an advertising and sponsorship commitment.

The day will conclude with a dinner and awards presentation, honoring an outstanding individual in 10 categories while celebrating the 400+ nominees from corporations and nonprofit organizations who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments over the last 24 months.

Congratulations to all of the nominees listed here.

Following the in-person event, L.A. Times B2B Publishing will produce a companion magazine, available in print and online, that will feature articles on relevant, trending business topics and provide profiles of all the honorees, finalists and nominees as well as a recap of the event.

For advertising or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Helya Askari at helya.askari@latimes.com.

women who inspire positive change in our community.

