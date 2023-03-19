(Spiderbox)

EVP, Head of Private Banking

City National Bank

Asset/Investment Management

Abel Montañez is a seasoned financial services leader with more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry. He currently serves as executive vice president and head of City National Bank’s Private Banking division. In this role, he leads the private bank’s strategy and growth in existing and new markets, and oversees a team of regional leaders and other senior managers within Private Banking. He is also a member of City National’s Executive Council.

Montañez led City National’s Private Banking division through an impressively successful 2022. His division beat its projection for the year by a wide margin, and grew its total revenue by more than 20%. Under his solid leadership, average loans, deposits, net interest income, and fee income were all up in 2022 for the division.