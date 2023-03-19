Manager of Planning and Wealth Organization

Avitas Wealth Management

Asset/Investment Management

Amit Josef joined his current partners in 2018. He and his partners at Avitas Wealth Management, an independent registered investment advisor firm, operate as a true fiduciary, putting their clients’ best interests first. Avitas Wealth Management is particularly known for its expertise in managing investment assets directly, eliminating intermediaries, providing clients with accountability, complete transparency, and a direct relationship with their asset manager.

Josef is the manager of planning and wealth organization at Avitas, which aligns with his passion and strength in building long lasting and trusting relationships. He strives to be involved in every aspect of a client’s financial life, providing the best advice for each specific situation. Having worked with over 1,000 different families from across the United States, Josef is uniquely positioned to assist in providing sound advice whatever the circumstances may be.

