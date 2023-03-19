(Robert Vega)

Managing Partner

Solace Capital Partners, L.P.

Private Equity

Christopher Brothers is a managing partner of Solace Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. Under his stewardship, Solace seeks to form collaborative partnerships with management teams to drive operational improvements and performance in its portfolio companies while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Brothers has over 30 years of experience as a private equity and special situations investor, as well as a financial advisor specializing in M&A and financial restructurings. He has been involved in the investment of over $1.5 billion in the equity and distressed debt of over 30 middle-market companies and has represented his firms on over 15 corporate boards of directors. Prior to co-founding Solace, Brothers was a managing partner at Saybrook Capital, a Los Angeles-based registered investment adviser, from 2006 to 2013.

