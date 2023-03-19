Managing Director, Western Region

MGG Investment Group LP

Asset/Investment Management

Cornelia Cheng runs the Western Region for MGG Investment Group (MGG) and is a member of MGG’s ESG Committee. She is responsible for leading originations, underwriting, and managing investments across the MGG platform, focused on companies based on the West Coast. MGG is a $4 billion private investment firm that provides a range of growth capital to middle-market companies, with a focus on working with founder and family-owned companies directly in non-sponsored situations. Approximately $2 billion in AUM is invested in businesses that are ESG contributors.

Prior to MGG, Cheng was managing director of the Western Region at Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC; former head of the Greater Los Angeles investment team at Prudential Private Capital; and previously held positions with CIBC World Markets and First Interstate Bank in Los Angeles. She has also served as a mentor with the Los Angeles-based The Fulfillment Fund.

