David J. Iannini

President & CEO

William & Henry Associates

Investment Banking

David Iannini has over 30 years of investment banking/financial experience. He has held senior positions at Salomon Brothers (now Citigroup) in New York and Los Angeles, Schroder Wertheim (now Citigroup), Barrington Associates (now Intrepid), a division of Mitsubishi, and Greif & Co. During his career, he has executed over 200 transactions for both large capitalization public companies such as Avon Products, Xerox, Eastman Kodak, Toys R Us, Hilton Hotels, Dial Corp., Viad Corporation, and Textron, as well as for small- and medium-sized entrepreneurial and private businesses.

Iannini has expertise in completing transactions in a variety of industries including consumer products, aerospace/ defense, consumer services, manufacturing, distribution, B2B, B2C, technology, business services, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and financial services. He has completed many middle-market transactions (values of $25-$200 million).

