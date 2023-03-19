Partner, Infrastructure Group

Nossaman

Professional Services

For more than a decade, Elizabeth Cousins has served as a key advisor on an array of important infrastructure projects delivered through public-private partnerships, progressive and fixed price design-build, design-build-operate/maintain, and other alternative delivery methods. Public and private entities have benefited from her strategic and commercial advice in procuring complex and cutting-edge projects in the water, social, and transportation infrastructure sectors.

As a former attorney at one of Australia’s leading law firms, Cousins advised on some of that country’s highest profile P3 deals. She now uses her skills to advance large U.S. projects - from business case and development to implementation and contract administration. As a result of her deep international and U.S. expertise in P3s and other non-traditional tools, she is often called upon to help public agency clients launch their own alternative delivery programs to produce high-impact, one-of-a-kind projects.

