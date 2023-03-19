President–Southern California Region

Northern Trust

Asset/Investment Management

Jason Lawit is president of Northern Trust’s Southern California Region. In this role, he leads an integrated team of specialists who deliver investment management, trust and estate planning, private and business banking, and financial consulting for clients across the region. He has over 20 years of experience working with ultra-wealthy individuals and families, public entities, and large corporations.

Lawit is also a leader in Northern Trust’s proprietary Life Driven Wealth Management approach, which seeks to integrate portfolio and wealth management with client goals and full balance sheet, including special assets. He spends his days (and sometimes nights) growing the business and regularly participates in new business and relationship opportunities. Lawit leads Northern Trust’s Los Angeles client service offering, coordinating, and implementing investment and broader wealth strategies around wealth transfer, tax efficiencies, and philanthropy.