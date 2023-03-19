Managing Senior Partner

Signature Estate &Investment Advisors

Asset/Investment Management

Jennifer Kim is a senior managing partner at Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA). Eager to learn, she earned multiple certifications early on, including Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor, Chartered Financial Consultant, and Chartered Life Underwriter. She is also a licensed independent insurance broker. Her extensive training and experiences allow her to offer a comprehensive range of services to her clients, including investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, tax planning, insurance, and more.

Kim joined SEIA 30 years ago after graduating from UCLA. Her clients know she is attentive and they will receive a response when reaching out. She is reliable, knowledgeable, and patient. Kim works to educate her clients about their finances and takes a practical approach to identifying opportunities that can arise during a downturn. She has managed to maintain her position as an industry leader by being very personable.