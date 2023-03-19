Jennifer L. Nassiri

Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Professional Services

Jennifer Nassiri counsels secured and unsecured creditors; creditors’ committees; licensors and licensees of intellectual property; landlords and tenants; equity holders and corporate officers; and special committees, among others, in the healthcare; retail; real estate; manufacturing; automotive; and media and entertainment industries, in connection with pre-bankruptcy planning, restructurings, and liquidations, both in Chapter 11 and out of court.

Nassiri has counseled Chapter 11 debtors, lenders, special servicers, property owners, asset purchasers, insiders, and Chapter 11 trustees, including liquidating trustees in a broad spectrum of complex issues in bankruptcy. Her practice includes Chapter 11 plan litigation, 363 sales, valuation disputes, debtor-in-possession financing, preference, and fraudulent transfer litigation and assignments for the benefit of creditors. She represented Seadrill Partners in connection with its bankruptcy where debtors filed for Chapter 11 protection to restructure more than $2.5 billion of funded indebtedness, making it one of the largest bankruptcies in the U.S.

