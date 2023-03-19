Co-CEO

American Discovery Capital LLC

Investment Banking

John Joliet has spent nearly 30 years as an investment banker, private equity investor, board member, and corporate finance consultant. Before co-founding ADC, he was a partner and managing director at Moelis & Company where he was responsible for leading the firm’s global investment banking activities in the Enterprise Software sector, which included providing M&A and capital markets advice to leading software companies, and relationship management with private equity firms focused on the Software sector.

Prior to joining Moelis & Company, John spent 10 years at UBS Investment Bank, where he was managing director and global head of software investment banking, as well as head of the Los Angeles office. While at UBS, he advised on some of the largest capital markets and M&A transactions in the enterprise software sector globally, including a $2-billion convertible bond offering for Symantec.

