(The Headshot Truck LLC)

Market President

Enterprise Bank & Trust

Commercial Banking

John Murillo continues to build on an already remarkably distinguished career in financial services, currently serving as SVP, market president for Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Angeles. He has more than 30 years of experience, having worked his way from a part-time teller all the way through multiple executive positions.

Murillo prides himself on using a consultative and collaborative approach to help his clients in reaching their financial objectives. He has an extensive background in managing and developing diverse and inclusive teams, and a thorough understanding of establishing and growing customer relationships. Leveraging an ever-expanding portfolio of qualifications covering sales, relationship management, and general management core competencies, Murillo has proved time and again his flexibility in responding to challenging market conditions and his ability to “wear many hats” to meet and exceed corporate goals, and challenges.