Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking

Brown Gibbons Lang & Co.

Investment Banking

Jonathan Bluth recently joined BGL as a managing director in the Healthcare & Life Sciences Investment Banking practice, one of the country’s largest healthcare M&A teams, to lead its West Coast office. He specializes in sell-side, buy-side, and capital-raising transactions for physician groups, revenue cycle companies, diagnostics businesses, and various other specialty healthcare service providers.

Bluth has advised on some of Southern California’s most significant healthcare transactions, including the sale of East West Eye to NVision and Ambry Genetics to Konica Minolta. He has maintained a commitment to organizing unique, impactful networking and mentorship opportunities for healthcare executives across the Los Angeles area, including large-scale cocktail parties and more intimate dinner events, while also helping to lead various industry advisor networking pods. His unique background combines his consulting, corporate finance, and investment banking experience to advise clients on how to overcome transaction obstacles and maximize value.

