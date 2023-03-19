CEO & Managing Principal

F2

Private Equity

Jonathan Fhima is CEO and managing principal of F2, a private equity firm focused on debt investment strategies. The platform concentrates on originating senior bridge loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments, and financing of performing and non-performing loans in major markets across the United States. As CEO, he is focused on originating investments and raising capital with the goal of growing the firm into one of the nation’s largest private financial institutions.

Since Fhima founded the firm in June 2021, F2 has closed 15 deals in three different states with originations surpassing $100 million. His goal is to surpass $1 billion in deployment by the end of 2025. The firm’s balance sheet has maintained a zero percent default rate since inception. F2’s basis-driven organization is fueled by direct relationships with respected sponsors within the capital markets community.

