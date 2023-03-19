Jonathan Louis Gerber

Partner

RVW Wealth LLC

Asset/Investment Management

Jonathan Gerber embodies the words “beyond bean counting” in his approach to serving each client and in his interactions with every team member. His creative mind and thoughtful nature allows him to come up with planning opportunities well beyond the traditional financial planning opportunities. His technical training includes an undergraduate degree from NYU Stern School, where he studied accounting and finance, followed by a master’s degree in business taxation from USC. His deep background in tax and finance provides him with an edge within the firm and their clients, allowing him to engage meaningful relationships with his clients and their advisors and provide truly holistic and integrated planning.

Gerber’s integrity is uncompromised. His energy and passion are boundless, and his colleagues report his skills are top-notch. Also, he is a passionate philanthropist and volunteer for a wide variety of causes.

