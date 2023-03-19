Julia B. Strickland

Managing Partner of Los Angeles Office

For more than three decades, Julia Strickland has been at the forefront of counseling, advocating, and dispute resolution within the financial services sector, having litigated a myriad of individual, class action, and bet-the-company cases. As chair of Stroock’s Financial Services Litigation, Regulation and Enforcement Group, a member of Stroock’s National Executive Committee, and managing partner of its Los Angeles office, she has amassed a diverse and talented team of litigators who service the most sophisticated global financial services entities.

Strickland is leading the Strook team on behalf of Early Warning Services, in multiple putative class actions pending in federal district courts in which the plaintiffs allege funds were transferred from their deposit accounts held at third-party banks using Zelle. In connection with defending these actions, Stroock is coordinating with counsel for the various banks that have been named as defendants in the same or parallel actions.