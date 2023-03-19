EVP & Chief Marketing, Product and Digital Officer

City National Bank

Commercial Banking

Supporting the community is in Linda Duncombe’s and City National Bank’s DNA. As head of marketing, product and digital at the leading entertainment bank, she continues to step up and improve the lives of the people and communities around us with her tenacity, dedication, and vibrant personality that is full of life, energy, and enthusiasm!

In 2022, she launched two new creative sponsorships of iconic venues Kia Forum (formerly The Forum) in Inglewood and the Beacon Theater in New York. She also launched City National’s presenting sponsorship of the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Western Edge Exhibit, which spotlights the intersection of rock and country music of two of the bank’s home communities, Los Angeles and Nashville. Through this exhibit, Duncombe and City National are helping the Country Music Hall of Fame keep the history of music alive.

