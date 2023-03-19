Managing Director

Accenture

Professional Services

For the first decade of Patty Hsu’s career at Accenture, she focused on the delivery of complex transformation programs to some of the world’s largest financial institutions. She led multi-year commercial banking transformations that allowed financial institutions to shift their business from paper-based manual processes to being data and digitally driven with the newest technologies in the market.

Hsu currently serves as a client account partner for a large financial institution in California. With her client-centric approach to problems, she’s been able to partner with her client to develop creative solutions addressing challenges ranging from implementing a north star target operating model to risk and controls mitigation. Through her authenticity and passion for serving her client in a meaningful way, Hsu has expanded Accenture’s footprint with new strategy and consulting opportunities.

