R. Daniel Banis

Executive Vice President

Citizens Business Bank

Asset/Investment Management

Daniel Banis, executive vice president, brings more than 35 years of financial services industry experience to his role as head of CitizensTrust, overseeing the bank’s investment services and wealth management. He began his banking career with Security Pacific National Bank in 1979, where he rose to the position of first vice president and regional director for the Northwest Region. After a number of executive roles at different banks, Banis joined CitizensTrust in 2012 from MullinTBG, where he served as executive vice president of sales and strategy, leading the sales, marketing, relationship management, investment advisory, and analytical services groups.

Banis earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and his MBA from California State University Los Angeles. He has also participated in executive education and certification programs at Southern Methodist, the Harvard Kennedy School for Executive Education, and the Wharton School.

