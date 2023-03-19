President, Southern California Market

U.S. Bank

Commercial Banking

U.S. Bank Southern California Market President Rudy Medina is the senior vice president who leads the commercial banking team within Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Inland Empire, Orange, and San Diego counties. He co-leads the U.S. Bank Southern California senior leadership team that helps establish and implement the overall strategic direction for growth in the Greater Los Angeles area and Southern California.

Medina maintains focus on adding new products and services to continue to meet the needs of U.S. Bank’s current and potential client base. He’s investing in digital technology for commercial banking and has a clear vision for how it’s going to improve customer and banker experience. Medina believes commercial banking products must be competitive and address clients’ needs as he and his team have an opportunity to differentiate through digital excellence.