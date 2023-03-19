(Gittings Photography)

Partner, Finance

Blank Rome LLP

Professional Services

Shadi Jahangir is a firm partner whose practice focuses on commercial lending and corporate finance. She represents large and well-known financial institutions, leading private equity sponsors, and corporate borrowers in significant middle-market debt financings and investment-grade credits. Her more than 10 years of experience includes widely syndicated, club and single-lender representation in complex cross-border financings, restructurings, acquisition financings, recapitalizations, traditional asset-based lending facilities, and debt financings for technology companies.

Jahangir was one of the first attorneys in the U.S. to represent lenders in the national, COVID-relief Main Street Loan Program (MSLP), and recently represented one of the largest national banks in a $1.6 billion term loan to an ultra high-net-worth individual and their revocable trusts, which was secured by equity interests in a public company. It was one of the largest loans to a private individual in 2021.

