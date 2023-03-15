Director & The Americas Chief Operating Officer

BlackRock

Lending

Timothy Morris is a director and the Americas chief operating officer for BlackRock’s Global Credit Business Management Team focused on the U.S. Private Credit Business. He is responsible for portfolio operations, strategy, and product development, as well as financial forecasting and analysis across the firm’s $147 billion Global Credit platform. His focus is on driving execution of Global Credit’s objectives of building scale and resiliency across the firm’s U.S. Liquid and Private Credit businesses.

Morris joined BlackRock through its acquisition of Tennenbaum Capital Partners (TCP). At TCP, he served as controller overseeing the firm’s budget and economic forecasting, and several areas across operations. He joined TCP from PwC, where he was a senior manager. At PwC, he worked in both the core assurance practice as well as the capital markets group. He was responsible for preparation of liquidity/regulatory capital forecasts, advising on cross border equity and debt offerings.