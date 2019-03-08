‘Brick’ is a visual ode to the humble red block, perhaps humanity’s best idea

Bricks can divide, like China’s Great Wall or the gently sloping fortress the Ark, in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, built circa 500 A.D. But bricks can bring us together, like many houses of worship, schools and universities. The material is an architectural chameleon, expressing itself through the cultural context in which it is created. The contemporary brick churches of Scandinavia whisper with austerity, but St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow commands attention, with its nearly candy-coated onion domes topping red blocks. The 164-foot Mahabodhi Temple in India, built around 260 B.C., ornately marks the spot where the Buddha achieved enlightenment, while Frank Lloyd Wright’s V.C. Morris Gift Shop in San Francisco is a stark church of consumerism. Inside Wright’s building, light fills the atrium where a spiral walkway — a prototype for his later Guggenheim design — swirls upward. But from the outside, it’s windowless; a wall of bricks with an arched mousehole-like doorway.