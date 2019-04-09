Poet Yesika Salgado blew up on Instagram. Now her books are breaking literary boundaries

View this post on Instagram

you write your heart out alone in your room. you’re just creating cause you can’t imagine doing anything else. you share your poems online. one by one. for whatever reasons folks find you. they follow your work. the numbers grow and you’re still just someone writing away furiously at night. you love your readers because they get what your family didn’t get. what old teachers and ex lovers and past friends didn’t understand. you write and write. then these hearts that support you, write your words on their skin. you are forever connected. what a beautiful life. @soyivania, thank you for carrying me on your skin, you made my day. look @cassidy_trier_design!