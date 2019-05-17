Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi reveals Ugandan life in England's post-colonial world

Men behave badly in these stories, women suffer or negotiate for power, families bicker and try to cooperate. There is Uganda, and there is Britain, and then all the miles in between. The genius of the book, anchored by 2014’s award-winning title story “Let’s Tell This Story Properly,” is the same as the argument for its more universal power: the way Makumbi can take two countries — neither of which might strike the average reader as particularly germane — and still make their intersections feel like exactly the stories we all need.