The book ‘Voices’ celebrates the songs a man most wanted to hear before going deaf

Sometimes, though, finding language for excess — finding vocabularies for voices always “brimming with stuff” — is difficult, even risky. Some experiments are successful; others burst into flame (i.e., “Joey Ramone’s voice was the cry of a fat baby seal stranded limbless on a floating ice shelf, abandoned by its mother.” And still others, however well-measured, emit noxious fumes, like the grating rendering of TLC’s “aesthetic” (“take this wit-choo on the way out the door, homeboy, ’cause we are the ones in charge around here”); the antique proclamation that “everything jazzy that follows ‘A Love Supreme’ only counts really as an afterthought”; and the absurdist point, in the opening essay, that had the Cuban Missile Crisis resulted in nuclear war, it would have meant “No Beatles, no Stones, no Animals or Yardbirds,” etc.