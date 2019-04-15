Author Don Winslow on the border wall: 'It will do absolutely no good'

Don Winslow, bestselling author of 13 crime and mystery novels, brought some energy to the Los Angeles Times newsroom at the Festival of Books. In a video interview with The Times, he spoke about politics and the situation at the U.S. border, labeling President Trump’s proposed wall “a ridiculous idea.”
He also revealed something more personal: He has a “Game of Thrones” calendar on his writing desk at home.
In the interview, he also aired his opinion about the U.S. drug policy and even provided some advice for writers: “If you’re a writer, we’re colleagues and you have my respect. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you’re not a writer.”