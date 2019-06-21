My Library Story: How L.A. saved the books

The TreePeople organization came in to train volunteers of all ages on how to pack boxes. Entire families, many of whom didn't speak English, showed up and stayed for hours, assembling boxes and working hellish hours inside the stacks. They came from all over the city, including Little Tokyo, Chinatown and the San Fernando Valley. I had to keep warning people to stay away from the forklifts, but volunteers rushed them every time one came in with a stack of boxes.