Looking for literary fun? These 5 L.A. book events include magic and a little library on wheels

The Feminist Library on Wheels (FLOW) turns 5 on Saturday, and the free, roving lending library will post-up at the Armory Center for the Arts for a family friendly celebration. Founded by Jenn Witte and Dawn Finley, FLOW allows members to check out as many books as they like for as long as they like — the ideal library scenario! — and current cardholders range in age from 8 to 101. "FLOW is a way of redefining what it means to be a card-carrying feminist," Finley told Amina Khan. "It doesn't tell you what feminism is — it gives you a tool to figure that out for yourself." Sample vegan treats from local restaurants Kitchen Mouse, Botanica and Delicias Bakery; attend zine and book-making workshops; compose blackout poetry; and ham it up in a photo booth. Readings from L.A.-based writers Myriam Gurba, Kate Durbin, Lisa Locascio and Rocío Carlos begin hourly at 1 p.m.