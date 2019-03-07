Los Angeles Times Festival of Books announces lineup featuring Chelsea Clinton, Roxane Gay and Dave Barry

The festival also features programming for children and teenage readers, including appearances by young adult authors Leigh Bardugo ("Six of Crows"), Meg Medina ("Merci Suárez Changes Gears") and Elizabeth Acevedo ("The Poet X"). Story time will feature children's authors David Shannon ("No, David!") and Danica McKellar ("Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape"). Clinton will also appear at the festival in support of her new children’s book, “Don’t Let Them Disappear,” illustrated by Gianna Marino.