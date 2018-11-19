Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' is flying off shelves

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's memoir "Becoming" is the fastest-selling book of 2018 at Barnes & Noble. It also holds the top spot on Amazon's bestseller list.
Penguin Random House said Obama's memoir sold more than 725,000 copies on Tuesday, its first day on sale.
“We are thrilled by the extraordinary response to Mrs. Obama’s beautifully rendered and deeply personal memoir, and we are confident that ‘Becoming’ will inspire millions of readers,” said Madeline McIntosh, chief executive of Penguin Random House U.S.
The former first lady's book was flying off the shelves at Barnes & Noble’s 629 physical stores as well as on its website, the retailer said in a news release.
Liz Harwell, Barnes & Noble’s senior director of merchandising for trade books, said: "We knew 'Becoming' was going to be one of the biggest books of the year, but it has now officially had the best first week of sales of any book in 2018, and is among the fastest sellers in Barnes & Noble history.
"This is definitely the must-have book of the holiday season."
If sales continue to be high, it's possible that "Becoming" will become the bestselling book of the year. Three of the biggest-selling books of the year have been focused on politics: Bob Woodward's "Fear: Trump in the White House," Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" and James Comey's "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership."
Obama's book, which traces her life from her childhood in Chicago to her years in the White House with her husband, Barack, last week was named the latest pick for Oprah Winfrey's book club.
Obama is on a book tour, which included a sold-out appearance in Inglewood on Nov. 15 at the Forum, where she was interviewed by “black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross.
On Saturday, Obama appeared at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., where she was surprised by a special guest: former President Obama.