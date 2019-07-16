Co-Founder, General Partner

Willow Growth Partners

Private Equity

Amanda Schutzbank spent the last six years investing in and supporting portfolio companies. Having been an operator herself, she’s passionate about what comes after the check. Prior to Willow, Schutzbank was an investor at Amplify.LA and Primary Venture Partners where she focused on the e-commerce sector. At Primary, she built one of the most renowned portfolio support platforms in New York, which her portfolio companies leveraged for operational advice, mentorship, board seats and recruiting.

Prior to her time in venture capital, Schutzbank was an operator on the founding team and vice president of marketing of Karma, a consumer products company. She was one of the first Associates in the Techstars New York City program. She is able to leverage her operating experience and years of investing to add real value to her portfolio companies.

