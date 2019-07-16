Managing Director

Park Lane IBS LLC

Investment Banking

Andrew Kline, managing director and founder of Park Lane, brings a broad background of professional sports experience, investment banking expertise, and industry knowledge to his firm. Kline has advised on M&A transactions across all major sports leagues as well as emerging and international sports leagues. He has also been integral in advising on financing many early-stage sports-based businesses and real estate transactions. Within the firm, Kline actively oversees all Park Lane’s strategies: sports team M&A advisory, early-stage sports-business corporate finance, traditional real estate financing, and secondaries. He focuses primarily on client relationship management and deal execution.

Before founding Park Lane, Kline was drafted by an professional football team, for whom he played center and quick guard. After retiring, Kline became an active investor in the San Diego and Arizona real estate markets and brought sizable returns to investors in his fund.

