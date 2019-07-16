Barney A. Allison

Partner – Infrastructure Group

Nossaman

Professional Services

For more than 30 years, clients have relied on Barney Allison for practical and strategic guidance in the public finance and infrastructure fields. Allison offers public agencies unique expertise with specialized finance issues in infrastructure transactions. These include the use of public and private debt, private equity and federal credit assistance - particularly the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act and Private Activity Bond programs. He helps clients navigate through all elements of public-private partnerships and other innovative project delivery methods.

Over the last year, Allison has served as the legal lead on the Lincoln South Beltway Project with Nebraska Department of Transportation. Preliminary work began in February 2020 on the project, with construction anticipated to be completed in spring of 2024, a full four years ahead of the original schedule. Additionally, he has worked as co-lead on the Orange County Transportation Authority-I-405 Improvement Project.

