Boryana V. Zamanoff

Family Wealth Strategist

BNY Mellon

Wealth Management Asset/Investment Management

Boryana Zamanoff works with high-net worth multigenerational families and entrepreneurs as well as their private foundations and family offices and provides advice related to trust administration, wealth transfer, business succession, philanthropic planning, family governance and next generation education. While being highly skilled in technical tax and trusts and estates matters, Zamanoff approaches every client situation with eagerness to understand, find practical solutions and truly help clients protect and grow their wealth for generations to come. Many clients lean on her for advice in other aspects of their life and business, as they rely on her judgment and experience.

Zamanoff lectures to the ABA, Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Vistage, UCLA Law School, USC Business School, Hawaii Tax Institute, STEP and the AAML. Zamanoff serves on the Board of UCLA Law School LEAD. She obtained her JD from UCLA School of Law and BA in Economics and German from Colgate University.

