Brian Ford is a Debt Finance partner in the Los Angeles office of Kirkland and Ellis where he continuously leads complex financing transactions for some of the firm’s most prominent clients, including Oaktree Capital Management and Francisco Partners. He regularly represents private equity firms, commercial lending institutions and other private and public companies in connection with the negotiation, structuring and documentation of secured and unsecured financing transactions for both borrowers and lenders, including senior, mezzanine and subordinated debt transactions, acquisition financings, dividend recapitalizations and loan workouts and restructurings, including debtor-in possession and exit financings.

Ford is an active participant in the alumni associations of his alma maters - the University of Notre Dame and Georgetown University Law Center. He is a member of the Sorin Society at Notre Dame and is actively working with the school to establish a greater alumni footprint in L.A.