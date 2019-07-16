Head of Banking Services, U.S. West Market Unit

Accenture

Professional Services

With more than two decades of experience, Bruce Behnam leads Accenture’s banking and payments business in the West. Behnam works with some of the world’s largest and most prominent banks to drive large-scale business transformation. He leads a multi-disciplinary team that envisions and executes digital-driven change for clients to stay at the forefront of the industry and best serve their customers. As the world becomes ever more digital, the way customers engage with their financial institutions has become an almost entirely digital proposition.

Behnam helps middle-market banks think through how to shift their business fromatraditional model to a digital one in which they can bring new products and services to compete and meet the changing demands of their customers, and all in a cost-effective way. Ultimately, he makes sure financial institutions can serve their customers in the way they want to be served.

