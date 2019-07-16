Partner

Best Best & Krieger

Professional Services

Caroline Djang is a leading business attorney and authority in bankruptcy law whom debtors, creditors, trustees and an array of other parties rely on to help them navigate pre-bankruptcy issues through post-bankruptcy financial relationships in ways that maximize value and minimize risks.

A partner in Best Best & Krieger LLP’s Business Practice group and chief bankruptcy counsel, Djang is known for her integrity, business acumen, and turnaround management and legal skills. She was the first woman appointed to serve as a Subchapter V trustee in the Central District of California from a pool of more than 150 applicants. With more than 18 million residents, the Central District is by far the most populous federal judicial district. With little diversity in bankruptcy law -- a stark comparison to the District’s citizens who are filing for bankruptcy -- Djang’s appointment as a minority woman is celebrated by women and minority bankruptcy judges and practitioners.

