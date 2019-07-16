President and CEO

Cathay Bank

Commercial Banking

Chang M. Liu is the president and chief executive officer of Cathay Bank and Cathay General Bancorp and serves as a member on the Board of Directors for Cathay. Liu leads the oldest operating bank in the U.S. founded by Chinese Americans, with $19 billion in assets over a nine-state footprint with 61 branches, as well as a branch in Hong Kong, and representative office in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei.

With more than three decades of banking experience, Liu prides himself on his ability to think outside the box to formulate innovative and effective responses that minimize risk, and to deliver workable and timely solutions. He is successfully leading Cathay Bank’s digital transformation efforts to enhance the bank’s online and mobile platforms to unify seamlessly across different devices and has introduced new online service features, such as, online consumer wires and online account opening, to create better front-end user experiences.