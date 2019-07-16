Vice President, Commercial Lender

CDC Small Business Finance

Daniel Muñoz, who began his financial career in the spring of 2011, has worked in small business banking for Bank of America, Chase Bank and now CDC Small Business Finance. In the summer of 2016, he began with CDC Small Business Finance and has served as a vice president-commercial lender specializing in SBA 504 financing. He began his professional career in the material handling industry as an entrepreneur. With the knowledge of commercial banking and experience in owning and operating his family business, Muñoz brings a unique perspective to each and every deal. He has continued to be active in the local community as an advocate for small businesses. Over the last 12 months, he has assisted various small business borrowers throughout Orange County and beyond with expanding their current business, the purchase of a property, and relocations.

