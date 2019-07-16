Partner & Co-Chair, Structured Finance Practice

Winston & Strawn LLP

Co-chair of Winston & Strawn’s Structured Finance Practice, Daniel Passage has more than 25 years of experience structuring programs for the origination, financing, and securitization of novel or esoteric financial assets. He is among the nation’s leading attorneys in the securitization and finance of several cutting-edge financial products, including life settlements, Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) assets (residential and commercial), and non-bank fintech or “marketplace lending.”

In recent years, Passage has represented investment banks, fund managers, and originators in ground-breaking financings and securitizations of nearly $5 billion of residential and commercial PACE assets.

He has represented originators in product development, non-bank lending platform construction, and the financing and securitization of nearly $6 billion of consumer, small business, and franchise loans and receivables through online “marketplace lending” platforms.