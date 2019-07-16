Vice President & COO

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Asset/Investment Management

Danilo Kawasaki, Vice President and COO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, oversees the compliance and day-today operations of the firm. He is also a member of the Gerber Kawasaki Board of Directors and the Investment Selection Committee. Currently, the firm has over 7,000 clients nationwide and manages over $1.4 billion, with ambitious plans to eclipse the $10 billion-dollar mark over the next few years.

Kawasaki was born and raised in Brazil and received his B.S. degree in Business Administration from the University of Redlands. As a scholar athlete, he is a three-time All-American in tennis. He received a certificate in Personal Financial Planning from UCLA and is a professional Certified Financial Planner. He also received a certificate in Wealth Management Theory & Practice from Yale and isaCertified Private Wealth Advisor professional.