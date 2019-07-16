David M. Nemecek

Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Professional Services

David Nemecek is a corporate partner in Kirkland & Ellis’ Los Angeles office. His practice focuses on representing private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, hedge funds, asset managers and alternative capital sources in complex financing transactions, including leveraged buyouts, liability management transactions, recapitalizations, restructurings and other special situation transactions. Nemecek’s transactions span the capital structure and vary in size from multibillion dollar to middle market and lower middle market transactions.

Nemecek specializes in helping stressed companies navigate turbulent times by developing and executing cutting edge financing transactions. He has worked with leading retailers and led the financing aspects of six out of the top 20 largest retail debt restructurings arising out of the pandemic. A driving force for the firm, Nemecek’s expertise in special situations and complex liability management transactions have been market leading cementing his status as a thought leader in the field.