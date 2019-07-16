Executive Vice President & Head of Risk Management

CTBC Bank USA

Commercial Banking

Throughout her exceptional 30-year career, Frida Bank stands out for her leadership roles at top Los Angeles area banks. Beginning her career at an entry level position in banking, through a succession of promotions at several prestigious institutions, she rose to her current role.

At CTBC Bank USA, which is supported by more than $180 billion in global assets, Bank leads the U.S. risk management team focused on traditional risks as well as emerging and complex risks including cybersecurity, fraud and other technology threats that are critical to stakeholders. Over the past few years, Frida has been instrumental in establishing CTBC’s state-of-the-art risk management, compliance and governance practices in conjunction with achieving optimal business objectives and phenomenal growth. She has over 30 years of banking experience in the areas of bank operations, regulatory compliance and risk management, including the assessment of enterprise risks.

