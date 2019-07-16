Partner

Skyview Capital

Private Equity

A founding partner, Jeffrey White has been actively involved with all M&A efforts at Skyview Capital since its inception. Skyview is a privately held investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, operating a portfolio of acquired companies worldwide. Skyview specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and niche manufacturing worldwide. One of Skyview’s specialty focuses that has been extremely successful for the firm has been its acquisition of non-core corporate divestures from large public/private companies worldwide. White helped take Skyview Capital from zero portfolio companies to over 30 acquisitions since its inception.

His diverse background encompasses mergers and acquisitions, debt finance, strategic consulting, operations, sales and marketing and commercial banking. He also brings decades of experience that encompass private equity, investment banking and executive management.